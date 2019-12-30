Bills to play Texans on Wild Card Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will hit the road to battle the Houston Texans on Wild Card Weekend.

Buffalo wrapped up the regular season with a 13-6 loss to the New York Jets.

The Patriots will also be playing on Wild Card Weekend after Ryan Fitzpatrick manufactured a miraculous 27-24 win in New England, denying the Patriots a first round bye in the playoffs.

The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 31-21 to earn a first round bye to the Divisional round.

AFC Playoff Seeds:

#1 – Baltimore

#2 – Kansas City

#3 – New England

#4 – Houston

#5 – Buffalo

#6 – Tennessee/Pittsburgh/Oakland