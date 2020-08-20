Bills training camp injury report: August 20th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here is a look at the Bills training camp injury report for August 20th.
Injured during practice:
Cornerback Josh Norman suffered a leg injury during practice that the team said is still being evaluated.
Did not practice:
-Defensive tackle Ed Oliver missed his fourth straight practice with a hip injury
-Fullback Patrick DiMarco was out for a third straight day with a neck injury.
-Wide receiver Robert Foster remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and also missed a third straight practice.
-Guard Jon Feliciano (torn pectoral muscle) remains out — although he observed practice from the sidelines
-Tight end also remains out Tommy Sweeney, who is on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury.
Returned to practice:
-Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (foot) returned after missing Wednesday’s practice.