Bills warn fans to arrive at gate 1 hour early due to staffing shortages

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills are warning fans that they could experience long waits entering Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s home opener due to staffing shortages.

In an email to season-ticket holders Tuesday, the Bills advised fans to get to the gates no later than noon to ensure they are able to get to their seats before the 1 o’clock game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Like many businesses right now, we are experiencing some staffing challenges and our game day personnel will need to operate even more efficiently than normal to make gate entry run smoothly,” the email said. “As a result, we recommend that you enter the stadium much earlier than you may be accustomed to in order to be in your seats for kickoff.”

The Bills also said they are opening the gates at 11 a.m., half an hour earlier than normal.

“Anyone arriving to the gates after 12 p.m. could be in jeopardy of missing kickoff,” the email stressed in bold letters.

Fans are required to wear a mask in indoor areas of the stadium, but not when seated. Proof of vaccination or negative test is not required. Tickets are still available.