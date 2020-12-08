Bills WR Cole Beasley has a career game against the 49ers on Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills center Jon Feliciano (76) picks up wide receiver Cole Beasley in celebration after Beasley scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the big reasons for the Bills 9-3 start is not only the amount of weapons Josh Allen has in the passing game and his growth but the chemistry he’s been able to develop and build on with his receivers.

It’s been a topic all season long, just how well he’s connected with Stefon Diggs in a short amount of time and how Allen has continued to gel with Cole Beasley in their second season together.

“He was doing a great job as always, making plays with his legs, that helps us and gives us more time to get open and whenever you have a quarterback that can do that it it leaves a lot of opportunities for big plays. He’s been playing phenomenal this year and we don’t expect anything less from him He’s been leading this football team all year. He did a great job with that tonight,” Beasley said after a 34-24 win over the 49ers.

Beasley had another big game, this time against the 49ers on Monday night where he did most of his damage in the first half with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. He ended the game with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets.

“Anytime I can get a few deep ones, a few big gains helps me a lot. I do a lot of work underneath so anytime I can get over the top behind the defense from time to time that definitely helps with that. That’s what happened today and Josh did a good job with extending plays and finding me. I was just glad I was able to make the play for him,” Beasley explained.

His 130 yards is a new career-high for most receiving yards in a game. His previous high was 112 yards. Beasley also now has more yards than he did all of last season in his first year with the Bills. He had 778 yards in 2019 and now has 66 catches for 797 yards.

Last week against the Chargers Beasley had an underwhelming game ending with only two catches for 25 yards on four targets. But he was able to bounce back in a big way against the 49ers.

“I was a little disappointed in my play last week so I was just excited for another chance to play better for my teammates. Anytime you got a guy throwing to you, you never wanna lose a route or let him down,” Beasley said.

Coming into this game, many people made a big deal about heading back to Arizona where they lost on the “Hail Murray” before the bye week to the Cardinals. But there were some good memories from that game, including another huge game from Beasley where he had 11 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s the grass man, I like the grass here,” Beasley joked.

Speaking of laughs, you had to get a kick out of Beasley’s touchdown celebration with offensive lineman Jon Feliciano where he picked Beasley up and rocked him to sleep like a baby.

“Feliciano came up with that idea in practice the other day. I told him if I got in the end zone I’d let him rock me to sleep so he did a good job. I was really happy he came and found me,” Beasley said.