Bills WR Stefon Diggs says ‘we don’t have to do anything different’ when it comes to playoff approach

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Stefon Diggs has been a part of some big-time playoff games. The most memorable one was his last second touchdown as time expired to beat the Saints in what is known as the “Minnesota Miracle” on January 14th, 2018.

Diggs has played in the postseason five times, all with the Vikings and now gets ready for his first playoff game with the Bills.

“You get a new season, a new opportunity that we earned as a team you know throughout this season we had our ups and we had our downs and it seemed like we grew throughout this year. We got better throughout this year especially through out downs, especially with our losses, we learned a lot from them, growing from them and I feel like we can carry that into the postseason,” Diggs said.

The Bills come into the playoffs as the hottest team in football right now. They finished the season 13-3, won the AFC East for the first time in 25 years and are now hosting a postseason game for the first time since 1996.

A big reason they even had the season they did is because of what Diggs along with Josh Allen were able to do. Allen took a huge leap in his development and Diggs provided that legitimate, number one wide receiver option and downfield threat. Allen greatly improved his accuracy on the deep ball and was able to hit Diggs for those explosive plays.

Along the way, both Diggs and Allen broke several franchise records. Diggs finished the season with the most receiving yards, catches and targets in the NFL.

Now getting ready for the Colts on Wild Card weekend, there’s no pressure to change their approach.

“We don’t have to do anything different. We won games by trusting in our process, trusting in our preparation so as far as trusting that and doing what got us here. So we’re just gonna rock with that and our coach always leads the way,” Diggs explained.

“Now with everything coming full circle with this new team I can probably count on one hand the people that thought it would be this way so as far as me being thankful I’m more than thankful now just because all the good things I’ve had happen, this new experience, new fan base, new community that I’m in they’ve been nothing but welcoming and loving and pushing me and pushing this team in the right direction.”

Even though this Colts secondary has struggled against the pass over the last seven games and had issues defending the deep ball, Diggs said don’t always trust the stats.

“That’s a great football team. They’re well coached, they play super disciplined, their linebackers fly around, their corners and their safeties are very active. You see athleticism, I saw one of them catch a one-handed pick so they have athletes there,” Diggs said.

There’s a chance they could be without slot receiver Cole Beasley as he is dealing with a knee injury. But good news for the Bills, John Brown returned for the season-finale against the Dolphins after not playing since week 10. Part of that is because he was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list after it was determined Brown was a close contact of T.J. Yeldon who did test positive for coronavirus.

“Hopefully all my guys are out there. But having Smoke back is definitely one of the things we look forward to just because Smoke’s a hell of a player and I’m just happy to have him back,” Diggs said.

The Bills host the Colts on Saturday, January 9th at 1:05 p.m. You can catch the game on News 4.