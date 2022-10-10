Before the Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, we want to know who you think will lead in sacks against the visiting team.
- Von Miller
- Greg Rousseau
- A.J. Epenesa
- Boogie Basham
To cast your vote, click or tap here.
