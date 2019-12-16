BKL – Week 15 Keys & Predictions: Bills at Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a win over the Steelers, the Bills will clinch a postseason berth for the second time in three years.
What’ll it take to get a win the Steel City?
Josh Reed
Key to the Game: Protect the football
Prediction: Bills win 20-17
Nick Filipowski
Key to the Game: Be Road Warriors
Prediction: Bills win 29-23
Tim Graham, The Athletic
Key to the Game: Protect Josh Allen
Prediction: Bills win 20-16
Sal Capaccio, WGR 550
Key to the Game: Strong defense
Prediction: Bills win 20-16
Thad Brown
Key to the Game: Limit Mental Mistakes
Prediction: Bills win 16-6