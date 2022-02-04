Brady to the Bills: New QBs coach announced

Bills Roundup

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

NFL Standings
NFL Scores
Bills Statistics
Bills Schedule
Bills Roster
Depth Chart
Injury Report
Transactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new Brady in town, and his name’s not Tom.

The Buffalo Bills have officially announced their new quarterbacks coach as Joe Brady.

Like Head Coach Sean McDermott, Brady is joining the Bills after spending time with the Carolina Panthers. There, he served as offensive coordinator for nearly two seasons.

And that’s not the only similarity with Buffalo’s head coach; both are graduates of The College of William & Mary.

Brady takes over for Ken Dorsey, who was recently promoted to offensive coordinator — a position most recently held by newly announced New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll.

Sports News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now