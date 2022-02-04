Brady to the Bills: New QBs coach announced

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new Brady in town, and his name’s not Tom.
The Buffalo Bills have officially announced their new quarterbacks coach as Joe Brady.
Like Head Coach Sean McDermott, Brady is joining the Bills after spending time with the Carolina Panthers. There, he served as offensive coordinator for nearly two seasons.
And that’s not the only similarity with Buffalo’s head coach; both are graduates of The College of William & Mary.
Brady takes over for Ken Dorsey, who was recently promoted to offensive coordinator — a position most recently held by newly announced New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll.
