By making fun of Bills, Colorado police department encourages safe driving

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (WIVB) — While the wound was still fresh, a police department out west decided to poke fun at the Bills’ playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Who am I kidding? It still hurts. On the day after the game, Colorado’s Lakewood Police Department (not to be confused with Chautauqua County’s) took a jab at Buffalo while warning residents of the snow.

“Make sure your tires have good tread, drive slowly & give the same amount of room to nearby cars that the #Bills gave to #TravisKelce with 7 seconds left to get to FG range,” they wrote.

Ouch.

Still, Buffalonians can’t feel too much spite toward Kansas City, despite back-to-back eliminations in the playoffs. Hundreds of thousands of dollars has been given to Oishei Children’s Hospital in recent days. And those donations were spurred on by Chiefs fans.

This weekend, the Chiefs will go on to play the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship, while the 49ers will play the Rams for the NFC title.

In the meantime, Bills assistant coaches Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier could be on their way to something bigger. The New York Giants have requested second interviews with each of the coaches regarding their head coach vacancy.