Ford Finding Confidence

A couple of weeks ago, right tackle Ty Nsekhe was injured, and he hasn’t played since. That’s provided an expanded role for rookie right tackle Cody Ford. It’s been an up and down season for Ford, but the rookie says the game is finally starting to slow down for him and he knows exactly when his first season took a turn for the better.

“I think after the bye week, my confidence has started to grow,” said Ford. “I don’t know what it is but I’m in a mood where I can do this. Before it was like I was doubting things but since the bye week it’s been more like just go play football and have fun.”

The Bills right tackle leans on the veteran o-line man and in particular his counterpart left tackle Dion Dawkins who says Fords growing confidence comes from winning battle against some of the best pass rushers in the game.

“He’s been playing against talented players like last week Von Miller and two weeks back Myles Garrett,” said Dawkins. “It’s helping him grow and it’s happening his confidence. Looking from the outside in you’re saying ‘holy crap that’s Von Miller and that’s Myles Garrett and I’m still a kid and I just came from college.’ And now he sees and says ‘I’m good enough,’ so that helps his growth and his confidence for him to believe but I’m Cody Ford and I’m here to stay.”

As with most rookies, there’s been a leaning curve and Ford is proof that there is no substitute for experience.

“Early on in the season, like the second game, everything was still moving quickly,” said Ford. “From preseason to regular season, it’s a whole different speed. I didn’t realize that until I gave up the first sack, I was like ‘how my going to protect myself from the next one?’ and I had it going in my head and here comes another one. I remember going up against Vaughn last week and got a holding penalty and I was like ‘well this is what happened.’ I tried to counter what his counter was the next time I put myself in position. Early on I would panic after certain things would happen, but now it’s like I’m leaning more toward trusting technique and trust and coaching.”