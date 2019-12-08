Forget about ‘In The Hunt’ – Bills can secure playoff spot with win and help

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills enter Sunday’s game sitting in the 5 seed as the AFC Playoff race takes shape, but could potentially clinch a playoff berth.

First, the Bills would have to beat the 10-2 Ravens at home. The Ravens are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and this would give the Bills 10 wins, traditionally the playoff bar.

Should that happens, Oakland (currently in the 8th position) needs to lose or tie to Tennessee (No. 7), Houston (No. 3) must lose to Denver and Indianapolis (9 seed) must lose or tie with Tampa Bay.

The Sunday Night game, Chiefs at Patriots, also could become important, as the Patriots are one game up on the Bills in the AFC East, and the two teams meet again in Foxborough on Dec. 22.