Good friends and two of the best CBs in the league, Tre’Davious White and Jalen Ramsey meet on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two of the best cornerbacks in the league will be on display in the same game on Sunday as the Bills host the Rams with Tre’Davious White and Jalen Ramsey.

“Jalen is a good friend of mine, we talk quite a bit, we talk all the time and he’s a guy that I love his game. I love to watch him play, he just brings to much to the game. He’s a gifted athlete and he can do it all. He can tackle, he’s long, he can get his hands on guys, he plays the football well so for a guy like him I don’t see a weakness in his game,” White said.

“He’s a great player and I always tell him I respect the way you go about your business and I respect the way that you prepare because I’ve seen on many occasions how he prepares and how he takes care of his body.”

Before the season opener, White signed a four-year, $70 million contract extension that locks him in with the Bills through 2025. That deal made him the highest paid cornerback in the league for a few days before Ramsey signed his new contract.

Ramsey signed a five-year, $105 million extension which is the largest contract for a cornerback ever.

“I told him I’m very happy for him. I told him congratulations, you deserve every dollar that you got because since you’ve been in this league you’ve been one of the top guys at the position, you’ve been doing it at a high level and you haven’t missed time. You’ve been very consistent, you’ve been doing it year in and year out and I’ve seen the work that you put in so I’m very proud of him,” White said.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s earned it and for him to do that, the way he did it it’s pretty sweet. To be the first cornerback to get $100 million that’s big and I’m very happy for him.”

And even though they talk all the time, they haven’t much this week as they get ready to face each other.

“I wish him all the best and continued success and I just hope he doesn’t have the success this week though,” White laughed.