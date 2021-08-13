How to watch the Bills preseason game against the Lions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills have three preseason games this season – and all of them will be aired on News 4, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. The dates are as follows:
- Friday, Aug. 13: at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. (WIVB)
- Saturday, Aug. 21: at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (WIVB)
- Saturday, Aug. 28: vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (WIVB)
News 4’s Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will have pregame and postgame coverage for every game.
Preseason Week 1: Bills at Lions, Aug. 13
- 6:30-7 p.m.: Buffalo Pregame Live, WIVB and WIVB.com
- 7 p.m.: Kickoff, WIVB
- Immediately after the game: Buffalo Postgame Live, WIVB
Outside of the Buffalo market: In the following cities, the game will be shown on: Rochester: WROC; Syracuse: WSYR; Binghamton: WBGH; Utica: WPNY; Elmira: WETM; Watertown: WWTI; Albany: WXXA; Erie, Pa.: WJET; Burlington, Vt.: WFFF
National coverage: The game can be seen on NFL Network outside of the markets airing the game locally.
Streaming: The game can be viewed on the Buffalo Bills app if you are located in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse or Erie, Pa.
Radio: In Buffalo, the game is on WGR 550.
Preseason Week 2: Bills at Bears, Aug. 21
- Noon-1 p.m.: Buffalo Pregame Live, WIVB and WIVB.com
- 1 p.m.: Kickoff, WIVB
- Immediately after the game: Buffalo Postgame Live, WIVB
National coverage: The game can be seen on NFL Network outside of the markets airing the game locally.
Streaming: The game can be viewed on the Buffalo Bills app if you are located in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse or Erie, Pa.
Radio: In Buffalo, the game is on WGR 550.
Preseason Week 3: Packers at Bills, Aug. 28
- Noon-1 p.m.: Buffalo Pregame Live, WIVB and WIVB.com
- 1 p.m.: Kickoff, WIVB
- Immediately after the game: Buffalo Postgame Live, WIVB
National coverage: The game can be seen on NFL Network outside of the markets airing the game locally.
Streaming: The game can be viewed on the Buffalo Bills app if you are located in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse or Erie, Pa.
Radio: In Buffalo, the game is on WGR 550.