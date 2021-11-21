Jonathan Taylor runs all over Bills in 41-15 rout

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a cold, steady rain coming down at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts brought the heat in the form of running back Jonathan Taylor who rushed all over the Bills defense in the Colts’ 41-15 win over Buffalo.

The first half has not been kind to the Bills ever since the bye week, but on Sunday, it wasn’t only the Buffalo offense that was struggling.

While the Bills defense has normally been stout in the first quarter, the Colts scored a touchdown on their opening possession and then capitalized on a Josh Allen interception with another touchdown, effectively snapping the Bills 13-game streak of preventing opponents from scoring touchdowns in the first quarter.

Nothing went right on either side of the ball for the Bills in this one. Allen and the offense couldn’t get on the same page, with the $258M quarterback having his worst outing of the season. Allen would finish the game 21 of 35 for 209 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. He completed just seven passes in the second half.

Along with the rough offensive performance, the Buffalo defense could not stop Taylor, who ran for an impressive 185 yards and had a hand in 5 touchdowns, four rushing and one TD catch. Prior to the Colts game, the Bills defense had only given up an average of 83 yards per game on the ground. With his performance against the Bills, Taylor surpassed Derrick Henry and now leads the NFL in rushing yards.

The Bills move to 6-4 on the season, the Colts move to 6-5. Buffalo will play New Orleans in the late matchup on Thanksgiving.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: Jonathan Taylor bursts through the line for the touchdown to snap the Bills 13-game streak of the Buffalo defense not allowing a touchdown in the first quarter. 7-0 Colts.

1Q: On a third and long, Josh Allen throws an interception. Following the turnover, the Colts take it back 57-yards in five plays and cap off the drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Taylor. 14-0 Colts.

2Q: The Bills respond with a 73-yard drive of their own, including two 18+ yard passes from Allen to Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox, and finish with a dart to the end zone to Stefon Diggs for the 6-yard TD. 14-7 Colts.

2Q: Indianapolis kicks a 36-yard field goal. 17-7 Colts.

2Q: Isaiah McKenzie fumbles the ensuing kickoff, recovered by Indy who gets it down at the 1-yard line. Taylor goes up and over the pile for the touchdown on the next play. 24-7 Colts.

3Q: The Colts take it 61 yards in five plays, with 57 of those yards and the touchdown coming from Taylor on the ground. 31-7 Colts.

3Q: After snagging Allen’s second interception of the game, Taylor scores his fifth touchdown of the game. 38-7 Colts.

4Q: The Bills put together a solid 77-yard drive, capped off with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Diggs in the back of the end zone. 38-15 Colts.

4Q: Indy eats up over 6 minutes of game time with a 63-yard drive, all on the ground, and finish with a 35-yard field goal. 41-15 Colts.