Josh Allen plays through emotional game after his grandmother’s passing

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen played one of, possibly the best game of his life on Sunday as the Bills beat the Seahawks, 44-34.

Allen matched a career-high 415 passing yards and threw three touchdowns and finished with no interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown as well. He straight up outplayed MVP candidate Russell Wilson as the Bills improve to 7-2 for the first time since 1993.

And he did it less than 24 hours after his grandmother, Patricia Allen, died in California unexpectedly at age 80.

“It was a big win and a great thing for him to play like he played, just a mentally tough young man,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott told reporters after the game about Patricia’s passing after the media had already talked to Allen. And even though the news came so close to game time, McDermott said Allen insisted on playing.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Josh and his family. We talked yesterday before meetings last night, I called Josh and just asked him where he was on it. I expressed my sympathy to him as well as his family. He said he wanted to play, we just felt like he was going to have to compartmentalize for the better part of 24 hours in order to get through the game and that’s what he did and then he was emotional after the game. It’s not an easy thing to play through,” McDermott said.

As usual, Bills Mafia wanted to do their part in helping someone going through a challenging time. This was no exception. After hearing the news, fans started a motion to have people donated $17 in Allen’s honor to Oishei Children’s Hospital since he is very involved with helping patients and staff.