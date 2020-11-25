Josh Allen reflects on first NFL start in 2018 vs. Chargers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – In just the second game of his rookie season, Josh Allen made his first NFL start and second appearance in a game.

Allen played towards the end of their season opener that year against the Ravens after replacing Nathan Peterman. Then the following week, Sean McDermott named Allen the starter over Peterman.

In that game, Allen threw for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was also sacked five times in a 31-20 loss and as the Bills get ready to face the Chargers in week 12, Allen reflected on that experience.

“Obviously very nervous and things didn’t turn out so great. When I look back at it just how little I knew about our protection and our schemes and I should have, could have, would have done a better job if I could go back and do it all over now,” Allen said.

“But it did teach me some valuable lessons and I got to see some different things and obviously it being the first start of my career and the early part of my career it helped me, it really did and I think you need to go through some bumps and bruises.”

It certainly wasn’t a pretty first start or even first NFL season for Allen but since then he’s grown tremendously and taken huge steps in just his third year. Year two was about improving his short, intermediate game, among other things, and this season he’s really improved on his downfield game and connecting on the deep ball again, among many other aspects of his game.

And even though he’s still learning in still in the early stages of his career, he says it’s amazing to think how little he knew back then when he made his first NFL start.

“It really does, that’s the oldest expression, every game is a different experience and you learn as you go along and if you can continue to do that, I mean you look at guys that have been in the league for a long time, ten to twelve years, they say they’re still learning different things so it is a process and you gotta take every opportunity and use it as an advantage as you can,” Allen explained.

As for this time around, Allen has much more experience but still knows and acknowledges the challenges the Chargers present.

“We’re still going up against a really good defense this week and guys that know how to get to the passer. We’ve gotta be on our p’s and q’s and understand whatever they throw our way we gotta be ready for it whether it be me in protection and making adjustments or getting the ball out quicker because they do have some guys that get to the quarterback often, they get to the quarterback very quickly so we’ll have to figure that out during the game and it’s gonna be a tough task for sure.”