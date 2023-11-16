Ken Dorsey didn’t work as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo. His death was by a thousand cuts. Where was the connective tissue for all those small mistakes? Sports Director Thad Brown and former Syracuse corner Carl Jones can explain. In addition, they’ll point to what are reasonable expectations for change under Joe Brady.

They also discuss why the Bills defense fought bravely for three quarters, only to fail in crunch time. Plus, an analysis of how the new guys–Linval Joseph and Rasul Douglas–looked after their first full week in Buffalo and the receiver who is starting to stand out on film.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple podcasts.