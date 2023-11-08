Everyone has their fix to the Bills offense. The film from Buffalo’s loss in Cincinnati says none of those solutions will work. By themselves.

Sports Director Thad Brown and former Syracuse corner Carl Jones discussed the variety of issues plaguing the Bills when they have the ball, Ken Dorsey and Josh Allen included. They also mentioned why the zero catch day from Gabe Davis wasn’t quite as bad as it seemed.

On defense, Sean McDermott has quite a dilemma and there’s one likely path he’s going to choose as his best chance of success. Plus, a big day for a much-maligned linebacker and did one corner play himself back into the starting lineup? Let’s Talk Ball.