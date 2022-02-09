Local Bills fans win tickets to watch Super Bowl LVI in California

Bills Roundup

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NFL Standings
NFL Scores
Bills Statistics
Bills Schedule
Bills Roster
Depth Chart
Injury Report
Transactions

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After winning a couple of tickets through a sweepstakes, Amy Osier and her nephew are headed to California to watch this year’s Super Bowl.

Osier, a Bills fan, applied day after day since September to win these tickets. It’s the first time attending a Super Bowl for both of them.

“Being a Buffalo Bills fan, you hear from other teams, ‘Oh, you couldn’t win the Super Bowl.’ And I would look at them and I would say, ‘Ok, so how many times has your team made it to the Super Bowl,’ and it shuts them up pretty quick,” Osier says.

Although she and her nephew won’t be watching the Bills, they’re not afraid to share their love for them on the other side of the country. They actually have family there, and thanks to the Bills, are able to fly out a few days early to see them.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will go head-to-head this Sunday, February 13.

Bills Mafia

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

    Click for Interactive Radar
    satelite/radar

    Trending Now