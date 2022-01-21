Local Chiefs backers bar is where Chiefs Kingdom and Bills Mafia come together

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While some Bills fans will be heading to Kansas City for Sunday’s game, many will be heading to bars right here in Buffalo to root for the team.

But one bar in Black Rock will be occupied by Chiefs and Bills fans this Sunday.

Casey’s Black Rock is Western New York’s first and only Chiefs backers bar.

This place is more than a rival’s spot to watch games: it’s what happens when Chiefs Kingdom and Bills Mafia come together.

Vinnie Garofalo has been Chiefs fan since he was eight years old.

“I always wanted to do something like this here in Buffalo, to bring this fan base kinda to this area and Bills fans have been super gracious in allowing us to do so,” he said.

In 2019, he opened Casey’s smack in the middle of Bills country. He’s attracted local fans who share his love for the Chiefs.

“Over time it’s been groups in from Kansas City, they’re traveling or they’re transplants but hadn’t found out about us yet and they come in. We’ve got a small group of 15-20 people that come in every Sunday, we’ve built a little Chiefs family here.”

For games, the crowd is split Bills-Chiefs fans and he said it’s always a great time.

You’ll hear the Shout Song, you’ll hear the Chiefs songs, we’ll go back and forth, drinks will be flowing,” he said. “We’ve always supported the Bills.”

The past two Bills-Chiefs games he’s been in Kansas City, but this Sunday he’s staying put.

“We’re just trying to keep the roof on this place on Sunday it’s gonna be wild. I think we’ll be heavy Bills in here probably lots of Bills fans, which we welcome that,” Garofalo said. “Whoever wins or loses it doesn’t matter this place will be open late and somebody will be smiling.”

Only one fanbase will be happy by the end of Sunday night, but at Casey’s they’ll be gathered together.

May the best team win.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.