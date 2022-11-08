ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still being evaluated after appearing to hurt his elbow in the final seconds of Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, head coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

McDermott said that the team will know more in the next 24 hours or so and that it is “too early” to see whether it is just pain or any sort of structural damage. Allen said following the game on Sunday that he was experiencing “slight pain.”

Meanwhile, McDermott praised backup quarterback Case Keenum, who is in his first season with the team.

“He’s brought a presence and a leadership from his position that I think in unique to him and only he can bring in his way,” McDermott said. “He’s a veteran player who has taken a lot of snaps and has won games, He’s got a great disposition and he knows his place on the team but also carries an influence on the team in a unique way.”

In addition, McDermott said that defensive end Greg Rosseau suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s game and is considered week-to-week. Linebacker Matt Milano is “progressing” after missing the game with an oblique injury and cornerback Tre’Davious White is also progressing and although no setback has occurred, he was not ready to play Sunday, still on the mend from a knee injury suffered last season.