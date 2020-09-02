McDermott stresses importance of health at CB position as injury list grows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After spending most of training camp on the injured list with a hamstring injury, on Wednesday Josh Norman finally made the move from did not practice to limited at practice, while starting cornerback Levi Wallace did not practice.

With just over a week and a half before the season opener, and three days before roster cuts, and the injury list for the Bills piling up, head coach Sean McDermott says it’s crucial to get the team healthy before the start of the season, especially at the cornerback position.

“It’s important that all these guys get back. You don’t want to miss time, it’s hard to add value when you’re not available,” McDermott said to reporters on Zoom on Wednesday. “It’s unfortunate whenever we have an injury pop up, these guys do a great job in the offseason getting themselves ready to go, but the fact remains the next man up needs to step up and do his job at a high level until these guys come back. Hopefully we can get these guys back sooner than later.”

The return of Josh Norman even to a limited approach at practice is a good sign, but McDermott says he’s going to have to continue to work to get back to 100%.

“We’ve got to be smart and sharp with our approach there. Josh is a guy that I’ve been around and so I know what he can do, that said, I also know that there’s work to be done, and it’s important that he maximizes those treatment opportunities so he can get back as soon as he can,” McDermott said.

Levi Wallace sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury and is on a day-to-day basis of evaluation.

“I’d like about 10 starting corners if you could do that, I think every head coach in the NFL would. There’s never enough. It’s a position that you’re looking for, every coach and GM are looking for constantly. I’m concerned, but I’m also confident in our training staff and players,” McDermott said.

“It is a position injury wise that gets challenged every year because of speed element as it relates to playing outside. My hope and prayer is that we’re going to try and get these guys healthy and put our best foot forward wherever we can.”