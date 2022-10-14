BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to meet some of the Bills players’ pups? You’ll have that opportunity on November 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Barkology.

Amanda and Deleon Alford from Alford’s Angels joined us on News 4 Wake Up! Friday morning to tell us about “Meet + Treat: Love on the Bills Puppies.” Learn more in the video above.