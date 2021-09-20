More than 700 Bills season-ticket holders request refund after vaccine requirement

Fans walk outside Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – When Erie County and Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced last week that Covid-19 vaccination would be required to attend Bills and Sabres games this season, the teams offered season-ticket holders a chance to request a refund.

The deadline for Bills season-ticket holders to submit their request was last Friday. Holders of 762 seats requested refunds, News 4’s Chris Horvatits reports. The tickets will first be offered to those on the season-ticket waiting list.

The deadline for Sabres season-ticket holders to request a refund is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Season-ticket holders were told requesting a refund meant losing their season-ticket seniority.

Single-game tickets are not eligible for a refund. Fans who no longer wish to attend can try to sell their single-game tickets on secondary markets.

Source says Bills had 762 requests for season ticket refunds, following the announcement of the team's vaccination policy last week. @SalSports had it. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) September 20, 2021

The Bills would not say how many season tickets they sell annually, but did announce in May that season tickets were sold out for the 2021 season. The number is believed to be well over 50,000, making 762 seats a small percentage.

WGR 550 first reported the refund number.

The Bills’ next home game is this Sunday against Washington – fans must have at least one dose of a vaccine to attend. Fans must be fully vaccinated to attend games beginning on Oct. 31.