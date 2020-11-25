Sean McDermott has high praise for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though he only has a few wins under his belt as the starting quarterback for the Chargers, Justin Herbert has put up some big numbers.

Last week against the Jets, he threw for 366 yards, 277 of those game in the first half, and three touchdowns. That was his fifth game with three-plus passing touchdowns.

He’s helped lead the Chargers offense to rank third in passing yards per game (279.6) and yards per game (400.9).

“He’s very impressive. I’ve gotten to watch a number of his games to this point and he’s very impressive. I think they’re coordinator Shane Steichen does a great job putting him in positions and they’ve got weapons around him so he came into, what I would consider, a favorable situation also which is also healthy for a young guy. And he’s tough, he’s got a big arm, he’s smart. What more could I say about him? He’s off to a great start,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

This is the first time the Bills will face a rookie quarterback but given what McDermott thinks of Herbert and just what he’s done during his time as a starter, he’s looked like anything but a rookie.

Speaking of the weapons around Herbert, one of those is wide receiver Keenan Allen who’s coming off a record-setting performance. He had 16 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets and became the fastest player in NFL history to have 600 catches. His 16 receptions were also a team-record in a game. Allen leads the league in catches (81) and targets (112).

Herbert also has wide receiver Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry at his disposal as well.

“They’ve been at it for a number of years and they all kind of do their own role in the offense and I think that’s shown up in Justin’s numbers and their production overall as an offense. I mean they’re one of the top offenses in the league,” McDermott said.

And they might get another weapon on offense back soon as running back Austin Ekeler could play against the Bills on Sunday after spending the last seven weeks on injured reserve recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in week four.

“We’re very well aware of what Austin can do. We have a lot of respect for him and we know what type of dynamic player he is,” McDermott explained.