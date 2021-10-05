Terry Pegula is the 188th-richest American, Forbes says

Owner Terry Pegula of the Buffalo Bills walks to the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

What is Terry Pegula's net worth? Here's what Forbes says about the Bills and Sabres owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Of the approximately 330 million people living in America, only 187 are richer than Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula, according to new rankings released Tuesday by Forbes.

Pegula’s net worth is $5.7 billion, according to Forbes’ numbers. That’s an increase of $600 million over the past year and $800 million from 2019, which equates to a 16% rise from his pre-pandemic valuation.

Pegula ranks tied for 20th in Forbes’ ranking of richest sports owners and tied for eighth among NFL owners.

Forbes gave Pegula a Philanthropy Score of 2 out of 5, with 5 being the best. Only eight members of the Forbes 400 received a 5.

Pegula, whose fortune was self-made in the oil and gas industry, ranked tied for 520th on Forbes’ list of billionaires worldwide.

Pegula and Bills are currently seeking a public-private partnership to build a new football stadium in Orchard Park. Pegula Sports and Entertainment has proposed a $1.4 billion stadium across the street from the currently facility.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is conducting its own study to evaluate the team’s stadium needs and will share the findings with the public.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranked first on Forbes’ list with a net worth of $201 billion. Former president Donald Trump did not make the Forbes 400 for the first time in over 20 years, according to CNN.