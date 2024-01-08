No one thought this was how it was going to go. Not for the season. Not for this game.

This was not going to be a team that would have questions about the (gasp) offense. There’s no way Stefon Diggs could be doubted. This is not a team that would need to fire a coordinator. Or a team that would lose to Zach Wilson (again!) and Mac Jones. A team that would blow games on rudimentary special teams blunders. A team that began December not yet above .500.

Yet, these were the 2023 Bills. The same 2023 Bills that ended up a division champion for a fourth straight year.

Sunday night in Miami was the entire season wrapped into one tight 60 minute package. Buffalo was better and healthier and hotter and probably should have won in a walk. Instead, the Bills tried REALLY hard to give that division title away. No one moreso than the franchise QB. Give Josh Allen credit. He owned up to the mistakes afterward.

“We were beating ourselves and I was beating us and that’s what it came down to,” Allen said.

I’m not gonna waste time debating whether Allen or Gabe Davis were at fault for the first interception. That’s still a pass Allen doesn’t have to throw. Taking a sack equals three points. The second INT was no big deal. It actually was a good play pushing Miami back a dozen yards or so.

What Allen did at the end of the first half is the kind of ridiculous idea that should lose a game. Unless that receiver is waltzing into the end zone, there’s no justification on God’s green earth to throw short of the goal line. That pass is the same as a turnover. On top of that, Allen lost a fumble that further cost points. He’s been better protecting the ball this year, but not on this occasion.

He made up for the turnovers plenty with an array of top shelf second half throws and a relentless strongman routine running the ball for key first downs. The plus numbers against Miami ended up typically ridiculous for the one man Dolphin wrecking crew: 359 yards passing, 426 total yards and two scores.

But the negative numbers brought back memories of where this turbulent Bills season started–the season opening loss against the Jets. This time at least, Allen’s team was the one with the punt return TD.

The Bills were also getting badly gashed early on defense, especially against the run. Miami was averaging over seven yards a carry during the first two quarters on their way to a 225 yard half. Sean McDermott’s team found out only hours earlier they didn’t need to win this game to keep the season alive. They were playing like it.

McDermott and his staff stepped in first to change that.

The Dolphins unstoppable offense was suddenly getting stopped after halftime. Nearly every play. Miami had one first down on their first four drives in the second half. The run game was silenced. A bit of that was coaching malpractice courtesy Mike McDaniel, choosing to pass on Miami’s first seven second half snaps. That’s ok. The Bills stopped that, too.

For the second time this year McDaniel had an offensive gameplan ready for the Bills that gushed yards, first down and points early. For the second time this year, McDermott shut the faucet off completely around halftime. He out-adjusted the (jogging) pants off McDaniel and he did it with his defense, once again, hemorrhaging starters.

I was also a big fan of the 4th quarter game management. Leaving the offense on the field for 4th and 1 from the Buffalo 35 with four minutes to play was excellent risk assessment. Allen had been essentially unstoppable on QB sneaks (until the Dolphins immediately starting stopping them) making the chances of a conversion high. If he failed, the worst case scenario was only a Miami TD that would tie the game. Sure, they could go for two, but it’s almost a certainty the Bills would have plenty of time for an answer. Like I said, very smart.

The second 4th down try was more a no-brainer with one yard clinching a win. There are still coaches who would punt in that spot. Give McDermott appropriate credit for knowing better.

Pulling the trigger on a change at coordinator has proven remarkably beneficial and he’s pressed all the right buttons since the bye. While four of Buffalo’s five straight wins have been a bit agonizing, three have been on the road and three have come against division leaders. All five came with an understanding one loss could doom or hinder the Bills playoff chances.

I don’t want to bother debating the merits of the Tyler Dunne story lambasting McDermott released during the bye. The work done by McDermott the last five weeks makes that piece read like a comedy right this second.

While McDermott was knocking it out of the park with scheme and game management, he also showed off the skills having his entire roster ready to make plays. The most encouraging part of the division clincher Sunday night was who the heroes were for Buffalo. Almost all of them had not worn a cape all season.

Deonte Harty has been a disappointment as a receiver and he might be inactive were it not for his return pedigree. Despite Buffalo’s defensive revival, Miami still controlled the game when the second punt of the half settled into Harty’s arms at the four yard line. Harty changed that with a lighting bolt of a touchdown return. Rasul Douglas said the stadium went from a 110 on the decibel meter to zero in a snap.

The Bills sideline went entirely the other direction. Harty’s return only tied the game, but it energized the rest of his teammates in a way Miami could never answer.

He wasn’t the only one. Trent Sherfield shed his role as Stefon Diggs understudy to make a harder-than-it-looked TD catch in the first half. Baylon Spector came off the bench when Tyrel Dodson got hurt and provided stops in the run game. Keep in mind, Spector was the FIFTH option at linebacker when the season began. Taylor Rapp has been an afterthought at safety, despite getting plenty of snaps in place of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer this season. Laying out for the interception to seal the game did not tickle, but he made the play all the same.

One of the big problems for the Bills midseason was a lack of closers on defense. The Bills didn’t have anyone step up for that winning play. Lately, the Bills have those guys falling out of their ears. It’s a good way to win five straight.

The buy-in on the sideline is inspiring. Hyde said after the game, while nothing would equal the celebration in 2017 when the playoff drought ended, this celebration in the same locker room ranked right up there. Poyer passionately discussed how much he’s impressed with the growth the Bills have shown and how much they care.

Douglas said he wanted to try and return to the game following his knee injury, but a conversation with Dane Jackson stopped him. He and Jackson had recently had a conversation about how they see each other and it, apparently, translated into a boost of respect. As Douglas recounted his exchange with Jackson on the sideline Sunday night, it was clear Jackson’s words were dripping with impact.

“He looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘Rasul, if you’re not 100 (percent), I promise you I got you’. I was like, go ahead. Do your thing,”

The Bills reach the postseason in excellent shape. Backups are winning games. Stefon Diggs is re-engaged with a seven catch, 81 yard performance that included a deep ball hookup he and Allen have been lacking the last few weeks. Dalton Kincaid was a weapon down the field for the second straight week. The whole thing is tied together by the QB that keeps finding a way to win games, even if they’re preceded by an exhibition on how to lose them.

This is a dangerous team. Baltimore has separated themselves from the AFC pack, but the Bills are at the front of the line for the group behind. The road to a date with the Ravens in the AFC title game is a playoff opener with the Steelers where Buffalo is already a ten point favorite followed by a second playoff in Orchard Park.

McDermott has had plenty of success scheming Lamar Jackson into down games. Jackson is yet to prove he can be a championship winning quarterback. There’s no guarantee the Ravens even survive to the conference championship. This is arguably the best look for McDermott’s Bills at a Super Bowl run.

It’s incredible to consider what it took for the Bills to get here. The path didn’t just have twists and turns. It had potholes, banana peels and tripwire. At the end, Buffalo was celebrating a division championship and preparing for a playoff run that could very easily conclude in the Super Bowl.

Which is exactly what everyone expected.