The Bills are betting favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills congratulates Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but the betting market doesn’t see them as the favorites to win again next year. That honor belongs to the Buffalo Bills.

Yes, there are already odds on which team will win next year’s Super Bowl. The Bills have the best odds (or tied for the best odds) at five of the six mobile sportsbooks that are legal in New York, as well as at the Seneca casinos.

Bills odds to win Super Bowl LVII

FanDuel : +700, best odds (Chiefs are next at +750)

: +700, best odds (Chiefs are next at +750) BetRivers : +750, best odds (Chiefs are next at +800)

: +750, best odds (Chiefs are next at +800) Seneca Sportsbook (in-person): +750, best odds (Chiefs are next at +800)

(in-person): +750, best odds (Chiefs are next at +800) DraftKings : +750, tied for best odds (Chiefs are also +750)

: +750, tied for best odds (Chiefs are also +750) Caesars : +750, tied for best odds (Chiefs are also +750)

: +750, tied for best odds (Chiefs are also +750) BetMGM : +750, tied for best odds (Chiefs are also +750)

: +750, tied for best odds (Chiefs are also +750) PointsBet: +750, second-best odds (Chiefs are +650)

FanDuel, BetRivers and the Seneca Sportsbook have the Bills as the favorites all by themselves. FanDuel, however, is offering slightly less payout than the others at +700, which means a $100 bet would win $700 compared to $750 at the other books.

The betting lines will move over the course of the offseason, in response to both real-world happenings and the volume of bets books are takings, as well as their own feeling of each team. You can view updated futures odds from all books here.

After back-to-back AFC East titles, the Bills are primed for a Super Bowl run in Josh Allen’s fifth season. They lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the New York Giants, but promoted QB coach Ken Dorsey to fill the vacancy and hired former Panthers OC Joe Brady to Dorsey’s previous role.

There are always roster moves to be made, but most starters on offense and defense are returning. The Bills do need improvement along the defensive line and the interior of the offensive line. They may also have needs at cornerback and wide receiver depending on how free agency shakes out.

But the Bills should certainly be motivated after their collapse in the final 13 seconds of regulation against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Further, this appears to be their year to go for it from a salary cap perspective, since Josh Allen’s cap hit rises substantially in 2023.

The Bills will have nine road games next season after having nine home games in 2021 during the first year of the NFL’s 17-game season. The full schedule won’t be released for a few months, but the list of opponents looks challenging.

The Bills’ home opponents next year are: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Titans, Packers and Vikings.

The Bills’ road opponents next year are: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Rams, Bears and Lions.