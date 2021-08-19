The Buffalo Bills are giving away limited-edition, practice-worn jerseys – for a cause

(WIVB) – Need a new jersey ahead of this football season?

The Buffalo Bills are giving fans the chance to win limited-edition, practice-worn, autographed jerseys – and support a good cause at the same time.

The Bills are hosting the sweepstakes to support the Bills Foundation’s “Huddle for Hunger” initiatives. It ends today at 7 p.m.

There are 40 jerseys to win, and you can enter by making a donation to the Bills Foundation here, in increments of $10, $25, $50, or $100. You get one entry per dollar.

