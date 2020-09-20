Two Bills rookies score their first NFL touchdowns in win over Miami

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) congratulates wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) after Davis scored a touchdown, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Bills defeated the Dolphins 31-28. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With all of the weapons Josh Allen has on offense, there are a ton of mouths to feed and so far Allen has done a great job spreading the love.

He hit eight different targets in a 31-28 win over the Dolphins, two of those throws gave two rookies their first NFL touchdowns.

On the Bills second drive of the game, they went 11 plays for 97 yards capped off by a one-yard touchdown to tight end Reggie Gilliam.

“I was ecstatic just thinking about where I started at to where I was, thinking I’m not having a pro day maybe not even making it to the league and then coming on as an undrafted free agent and then maybe not making the team and then here I am week two scoring a touchdown. It was an amazing feeling,” Gilliam said after the game.

Gilliam signed with the Bills as a fullback as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo then switched to tight end during training camp.

“I knew going into the game that we had a couple plays out of that package down there at the goal line and when my opportunity came up I knew I had to take advantage of it so I lined up, ran my route and caught the ball,” Gilliam explained.

Then in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins took a 20-17 lead, their next series Josh Allen capped off with a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis on a beautiful, fully extended, diving catch in the end zone.

“It felt real great, I was blessed with the opportunity to go out there and make a play and I was able to do it,” Davis said.

The Bills drafted Davis in the fouth-round this year out of UCF and really stood out during training camp and now those kind of plays are carrying over to game day.

“I knew I had an opportunity on this one play to be a guy that can get the ball and I was lucky enough to see Josh roll out to my side and break away and make a play on the ball,” Davis said.

“I knew it was a catch but with the NFL I don’t know what could change or something so I kind of surprised myself a little bit with it because I know it was a great catch, it was full extension, it was crazy I was able to pull it in and keep my hands under it but I was a little surprised by it,” Davis laughed.