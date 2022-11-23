DETROIT (WIVB) — The Bills are back in Detroit for the second time this week as they prepare to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving, and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepped for that and more.

You can watch BKL starting at 7 p.m. on this page or on WIVB. The Bills take on the Lions at 12:30 p.m. Thursday on CBS, with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Lions?

The Lions are 4-6 on the season and are coming off a 31-18 victory over the New York Giants last week. After getting out to a slow 1-6 start on the year, Detroit has won three games in a row. Lions running back Jamaal Williams leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 12.

Who’s in, who’s out

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and defensive end Gregory Rousseau (ankle) have both been ruled out for the Thanksgiving game. Defensive end AJ Epenesa (ankle) is listed as doubtful while center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) is questionable to play.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) is slated to play Thursday after missing the past two games, while there is still no word as to whether cornerback Tre’Davious White will make his season debut. White is coming off an ACL tear suffered last Thanksgiving against the Saints.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will return on Sunday, November 27 at 11 a.m. prior to the day’s NFL slate.