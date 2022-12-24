CHICAGO (WIVB) — The Bills are playing on Saturday again, this time taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Weather a factor?

Despite not being in Orchard Park this week, weather will still affect the game.

What should I know about the Bears?

The Bears are currently 3-11 and in last place in the NFC North. In their 2018 matchup, the Bears defeated the Bills, 41-9.