CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Before the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepped with everything you need to know.

You can watch at 7 p.m. on this page or on WIVB. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Bengals?

The Bengals are one of the Bills’ most formidable foes all season. Cincinnati sits at 11-4 this season and has won seven games in a row, a streak that dates back to October. Last week, the Bengals beat the New England Patriots 22-18.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will return on Sunday, January 8 at 11 a.m. before the Bills take on the Patriots in the regular season finale.