WATCH: Buffalo Kickoff LIVE and Countdown to Kickoff get you ready for Bills-Chiefs

(WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round showdown at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. Our team is in Kansas City, bringing home all the excitement leading up to kickoff.

Programming will air on Channel 4 WIVB, CW23 WNLO and WIVB.com

Team Coverage

You can catch our News 4 Sports team and News 4 bringing back all the pregame action and stories you need to feel like you’re in Kansas City starting on Wake Up! at 6 a.m. all the way through News 4 at 11.

Saturday on Channel 4 and WIVB.com

Dave Greber and Mel Orlins are in Kansas City and joined by Jordan Norkus back in Buffalo Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for Countdown to Kickoff, bringing the fan excitement.

Josh Reed and the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew are at Arrowhead with a preview of the matchup and in-depth analysis from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday on Channel 4, CW23 and WIVB.com

On gameday, the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew will have more jam-packed pregame analysis from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the CW23 WNLO and from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Channel 4.

Dave, Mel and Jordan are back in action with more Countdown to Kickoff from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Channel 4.

Game kickoff in Kansas City is at 6:30 p.m. right here on Channel 4 (CBS).

Buffalo Postgame LIVE is right after the game on Channel 4 with key takeaways and more.

Live reports from KC and the latest news, sports and weather are on News 4 at 11 on Channel 4.

