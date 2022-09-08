BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To get you ready for the Bills’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will preview the game and go over the latest Bills news and notes.

The show can be seen live on this page as well as on WIVB.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed, Thad Brown from our sister station, WROC in Rochester, Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com and Tim Graham from The Athletic will anchor coverage in Los Angeles. News 4’s Heather Prusak will be in Buffalo.

When can I watch BKL again?

The next Buffalo Kickoff Live will air from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 in preparation for the first Sunday of the NFL season.