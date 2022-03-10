1 Avoca/Prattsburgh hoops advances to states & Wednesday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball continues to surge ahead.

Saturday’s close win over Wheatland-Chili was a game to remember but #1 ranked A/P was ready to rebound after that close one-point win. Wednesday night, the team rolled past Batavia Notre Dame 71-51 advancing the New York State Class D playoffs.

With the game tied at 19 in the second quarter, Sawyer DeVoe hit a two-point shot for the lead and the Vikings never looked back. Batavia Notre Dame (20-4) did cut the lead to 38-31 with six minutes left in the third quarter but A/P (24-0) poured it on from there.

A/P’s Pacey Hopkins had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Haden Abbott had 10 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double of his own. DeVoe just missed another shot at a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds with seven assists. Macoy Putnam also just missed a triple-double on the night by scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Jordan Welker led Batavia Notre Dame with 23 points. Wednesday’s loss also marked the final game for Batavia Notre Dame head coach Mike Rapone who’s retiring. Rapone has been the head coach at Batavia Notre Dame, his alma mater, since 1980. He owns the record for most wins as a coach in Section V history with 728 to go along with 10 Section V titles.

Avoca/Prattsburgh now advances to play Section VI’s Westfield this Saturday at Noon at Buffalo State College in the New York State Class D Quarterfinals. Westfield (22-1) is ranked second in the state and with A/P at the top spot, Saturday’s matchup already has plenty of anticipation and excitement.

High School Boys Basketball

#1 Avoca/Prattsburgh 71, #5 Batavia Notre Dame 51 – Class D Qualifier

York Catholic 70, Troy 43 – PIAA AAA First Round

NCAA Women’s Basketball

Quinnipiac 63, St. Peter’s 42 – MAAC Quarterfinals, Horseheads Jillian Casey saw playing time for Quinnipiac