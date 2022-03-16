ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time for the big time.

When the Avoca and Prattsburgh boys basketball programs merged two seasons ago, you just knew it was gonna be a powerful force. This year, A/P has skyrocketed to a number one ranking in the state and has earned a perfect (25-0) record.

Now, it’s time for them to battle for their final goal. Win the New York State Class D Championship. A/P has their chance in the New York State Final Four starting on Friday at 11:30 am in Glens Falls vs. Section II’s Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville. With a win, A/P will advance to the state finals Saturday night.

A/P surged past Westfield 78-56 last Saturday at Buffalo State College to get to this point. The team believes they are a team of destiny. A team that wants to take it all.

“I think we are playing well right now, the kids are focused. They have a goal that they are looking at,” Avoca-Prattsburgh head coach Brian Putnam said.

A/P has scored in record numbers all season long, averaging a staggering 85.8 points per game. The team also has the longest current win streak in the state with 36. But it’s their defense that Putnam says is the difference maker.

“We defend really well, We pride ourselves on our defense which leads to our offense,” added Putnam. “So as along as we come out and work hard the defense should be there.”

Avoca-Prattsburgh is paced by a well-balanced attack on offense with junior forward Sawyer Devoe scoring 16.8 points per game to go along with 9.3 rebounds per contest. Both Pacey Hopkins, a senior guard, and sophomore guard, Macoy Putnam, average 16 points per game for A/P.

“I think we are playing great, our chemistry is amazing,” A/P senior guard Pacey Hopkins said. “Everybody is shooting good. Everybody is playing their roles, I think we can go all the way.”

Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville (15-9) is ranked 10th in the state and beat Section IV’s Seton Catholic 57-47 on Sunday. Come Friday, Avoca-Prattsburgh is determined to take the next step to their biggest goal.

“I am pretty confident. I think we can do it,” A/P junior guard Sawyer Devoe said. Everyone can score, everyone can play defense. You can’t ask for much better.”