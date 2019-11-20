1 Tioga ready for #2 Clymer-SP in NYS Final Four

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga football is back in the driver’s seat.

The Tigers (10-0), ranked #1 in the state in Class D, will play defending state champs, Clymer-Sherman-Panama (8-1) in the semis Friday night. Opening kickoff is set for 5 pm at Cicero-North Syracuse high school.

C-S-P is currently ranked 2nd in the state in Class D and will again battle the Tigers in the very same playoff round as last year. The Wolfpack ousted Tioga last season, 54-19, ending the Tigers’ run in the state playoffs.

Tioga won its only state championship in 2015 and would like nothing more than to win their second. In order to get back to the state finals, they must beat a highly potent offensive attack in C-S-P.

The Wolfpack advanced to the semis after beating Batavia Notre Dame, 47-14. Tioga cruised to a big 43-20 win over Frankfort-Schuyler in their regional game.

18 Sports catches up with Tioga head coach, Nick Aiello, to discuss what needs to happen in order to get redemption this Friday night. Plenty more on the Tigers throughout the week as #1 will battle #2.