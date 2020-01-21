18 Sports Athlete of The Week – Corning’s Nick Jubilee

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week.

Corning diver, Nick Jubilee, earned the top spot in this week’s vote on mytwintiers.com/sports. Jubilee set the Union-Endicott pool record and then broke the Corning pool record for diving that dates back all the way to 1985.

Jubilee has already punched his tickets to states and 18 Sports will provide more on his career as it develops.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete for the Athlete of The Week, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.