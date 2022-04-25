ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We head to the Crystal City for this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week.

18 Sports is proud to honor Corning standout lacrosse player Jenna DiNardo for earning this week’s top honor sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. DiNardo was stellar for the Hawks last week in a big time win over Vestal.

Jenna scored a staggering six goals and added an assist in the 15-2 victory for the Hawks. DiNardo, a junior attacker, has verbally committed to the University of Virginia for the Cavaliers.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.