18 Sports bids farewell to Nate Niles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a day to celebrate a local sports personality.
Elmira native, Nate Niles, completed his final day at WETM-TV as a digital multimedia journalist and sports report. Niles will be revealing the next step of his career very soon. An Elmira Notre Dame graduated in 2014, Niles has been a valuable member of the WETM-TV team.
A former intern at WETM-TV in 2017, we wish Niles complete success in his next opportunity. Now, we look back on his years and fun moments with the 18 Sports teams and beyond. Good luck, Nate! We will miss you!