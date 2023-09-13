ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer presents one of the most unique catches of the season.

Brooke Beers caught this alligator gar at Buggs Island in Virginia this summer. The special fish was 42-inches long and is a truly great sight out of the water. Beers has racked up a memorable summer fishing by catching several fish throughout the entire coast from the Twin Tiers to down south.

