ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The next submission of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer is here.

The newest entry for 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer comes to us from Cubby Proctor. Cubby hauled in a beautiful rainbow trout at Eldridge Park. The colorful fish was caught and released at Eldridge Lake in the City of Elmira. Congrats to Cubby on the great catch!

This summer, we want to see your biggest catch on 18 Sports. If you’re able to get the next big fish, send us a photo of your prize and we’ll showcase it on-air and online.

Send the fish type, size, and the lake, river or creek it was caught in to sports@wetmtv.com. You may see your catch on 18 Sports and it could even break some all-time state records. Don’t wait, send us your best fishing photos of the summer before it’s too late!