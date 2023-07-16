ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

13-year old Elliott Johanns hauled in a 2 1/2 pound Largemouth bass in Van Etten. Johanns may look familiar to viewers, as he is a prominent figure on TikTok and YouTube. When he is not reeling in big fish, Elliott is making new videos with his father, Peter for their social media channel @PeteyTVprof. The father-son duo have over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, 225k Subscribers on YouTube and 50k on Instagram. Their videos have over 750 Million views. Congrats to Elliott on the big catch and social media success.

If you have a special fish you’d like to see showcased email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please make sure to include fish type, where it was caught, size and weight. Good luck fishing this summer!