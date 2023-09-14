ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

We showcase Peyrce Johnson’s smallmouth bass caught at Keuka Lake this season. Johnson was thrilled to pull in this special fish and celebrate the catch. Without question, it’s one of the best he’s ever caught in his young career.

If you have a standout fish you’d like to see on-air and online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck in the water this summer!