18 Sports birthday tribute to Dan Manganaro

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports pays tribute to a local wrestling great on his birthday.

Horseheads native, Dan Manganaro, would have turned 28 today. Last spring, Manganaro sadly lost his life in an accident on Seneca Lake. Dan’s life was taken from us far too soon. A standout wrestler at Horseheads for the Blue Raiders, Manganaro went on to become a Section IV Champion before excelling at the sport in college.

18 Sports had the opportunity to cover Dan’s rise in the sport and then his work ethic played out in the professional world as a doctor. A future surgeon in osteopathic medicine, Manganaro worked for every ounce of success in his life.

In this special tribute, we aim to help keep Dan’s unforgettable legacy alive. A legacy of genuine kindness, compassion, and the ability to make everyone smile. Happy Birthday in heaven to Dan Manganaro. If you would to stay connected to Dan’s life and legacy, follow the Facebook page Dan The Man Larger Than Life at https://www.facebook.com/DaMango184