18 Sports Blitz 10/11/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Here are the scores for high school football across the Twin Tiers.

Wellsboro 40 – Canton 6

Troy 46 – Montgomery 3

Towanda 35 – North Penn-Mansfield 32

Corning 24 – Union-Endicott 6

Horseheads 49 – Vestal 14

Midd-West 34 – Athens 32

Seneca Indians 27 – SVEC 0

Chenango Valley 21 – Owego 14

Top-ranked Tioga doubled up Greene to move to 6-0 on the season, and Waverly got a win on the road against Oneonta 28-14. In eight-man football Lansing beat Elmira Notre Dame 31-28.

Down in Pennsylvania Sayre cruises past Cowanesque Valley 55-28, and Northwest beat Wyalusing 51-34.

Haverling boys soccer clinched the Livingston County Division One league title and stayed undefeated after a 4-0 over Wayland-Cohocton.

