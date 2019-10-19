Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

18 Sports Blitz 10/18/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers

Sports

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

(WETM) – Here are the scores for high school football across the Twin Tiers.

Elmira 16 – Vestal 8

Corning 28 – Liverpool 0

Owego 37 – Maine-Endwell 20

Notre Dame 52 – Oxford 20

Troy 62 – Athens 7

Norwich 40 – Waverly 20

In Section IV Spencer-Van Etten/Candor lost to Dryden 35-6.

Over in District IV, Hughesville hung on to beat Towanda 21-20 and Sayre beat Muncy 21-17.

Montgomery won a close one 16-6 over Cowanesque Valley, and Hornell rolled over Midlakes 43-13.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now