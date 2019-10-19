18 Sports Blitz 10/18/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – Here are the scores for high school football across the Twin Tiers.
Elmira 16 – Vestal 8
Corning 28 – Liverpool 0
Owego 37 – Maine-Endwell 20
Notre Dame 52 – Oxford 20
Troy 62 – Athens 7
Norwich 40 – Waverly 20
In Section IV Spencer-Van Etten/Candor lost to Dryden 35-6.
Over in District IV, Hughesville hung on to beat Towanda 21-20 and Sayre beat Muncy 21-17.
Montgomery won a close one 16-6 over Cowanesque Valley, and Hornell rolled over Midlakes 43-13.