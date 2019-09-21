18 Sports Blitz 9/20/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Here are the scores for high school football across the Twin Tiers.

Canton 27 – Athens 19

Corning 48 – Binghamton 21

Maine-Endwell 47 – Waverly 27

Windsor 20 – Seneca Indians 14

Troy 36 – Towanda 28

Sayre 41 – Wyalusing 20

Elsewhere in the Twin Tiers, Wellsboro beat Hughesville 48-14, and Tioga stays undefeated as they shutout Bainbridge-Guilford 48-0.

In Section V Livonia beat Hornell 47 to 28 and in eight-man football, Notre Dam began their season with a 30-12 win against Trumansburg.

Tune in next Friday for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz with Chuck Brame, Nate Niles, and George Stockburger on 18 News at 11.

