ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz returns Friday night at 11 with high school football madness.

This week, the Elmira Express open up their home slate on homecoming against high-powered Union-Endicott. Elmira (2-0) will look to keep its unbeaten record in place against the Tigers (1-1) on the opening of their new and improved stadium complex for a 7 pm kickoff. The big game also marks the re-dedication to the late-great Thomas Hurley Athletic Complex and the naming of Dick Senko Field.

Both Hurley and Senko are true legends in the community for their outstanding work at both Elmira Southside (Hurley) and Elmira Free Academy (Senko) in coaching football for decades. Below, a complete weekend schedule from around the Twin Tiers football scene.

Friday Games

U-E at Elmira – 7 pm

Horseheads at Ithaca – 7 pm

Vestal at Corning – 7 pm

Athens at Troy – 7 pm

Wellsboro at Towanda – 7 pm

Wyalusing at Montgomery – 7 pm

NP/Mansfield at Muncy – 7 pm

Friday College Games

Virginia at Syracuse University – 7 pm

Saturday Games

South Williamsport at Canton – 1 pm

Vertus at Haverling – 1:30 pm

Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry at Hornell 4 pm

Saturday College Games

Central Michigan at #14 Penn State – Noon

#13 Ithaca College at Hobart College – 1 pm

Chestnut Hill at Mansfield University Sprint – 7 pm





















